PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Hudson's Bay Co chairman-led shareholder group planning a C$1 billion ($756.32 million) take-private offer for the Canadian retailer says Catalyst Capital Group Inc's bid for minority shares threatens to deprive other investors of a chance to cash out. tgam.ca/2LYk85W

** The Ontario Securities Commission has opened an investigation into CannTrust Holdings Inc, after revelations the company was growing cannabis without a licence. tgam.ca/2LYkcmc

** Several energy industry executives are listed as organizers for a federal Conservative Party fundraising event that featured Leader Andrew Scheer, providing another sign of how Canada's oil patch is working to oppose the Liberal government's record in an election year. tgam.ca/2LYkkSI

NATIONAL POST

** Aphria Inc has posted its first profitable quarter since the legalization of recreational cannabis, driven largely by revenue from its German distributing partner CC Pharma and significantly higher volumes of cannabis sales in Canada's adult-use market. bit.ly/2LTQUp7

** Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it needs to invest an additional US$250 to US$300 million in its train division in order to complete five major projects that have already been delayed significantly. bit.ly/2LWGOU9 ($1 = 1.3222 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)