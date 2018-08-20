FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman is probing whether the Canada Revenue Agency is embracing the commitments of its Taxpayer Bill of Rights. tgam.ca/2wfOgzB

** Newton Glassman's Catalyst Capital Group Inc is asking its investors for money as the private-equity firm's efforts to sell many of its corporate holdings drag on. In the one-page letter, the firm explained that the majority of the money will go into investments, with about one-fifth of it earmarked for paying expenses. tgam.ca/2Bt8Z8W

NATIONAL POST

** This week, the federal Conservatives are adding to their policy book for the first time under leader Andrew Scheer, and for the last time before the next election. On the table for the rank-and-file to discuss at the party's convention in Halifax are changes to positions on everything from immigration to abortion to freedom of speech to defence spending. bit.ly/2OIUP5a

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

