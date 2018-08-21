PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's dispensary operators are facing an existential dilemma: Shut down in the hopes of securing a coveted cannabis retail licence from the province by next April or continue selling a drug they say should be made easily available now more than ever. tgam.ca/2OTysdz

** The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is leading a $10 million investment in U.S. firm DuckDuckGo Inc, which handles about 24 million searches a day and generates more than $25 million in annual revenue. tgam.ca/2OUyq57

NATIONAL POST

** Authorities in Belgium have been investigating a series of large financial transactions involving Suthanthiran's businesses — transactions amounting to about C$14.2 million ($10.88 million) at the current exchange rate — as a possible misuse of company assets, concealing assets in insolvency and money laundering. bit.ly/2BqVeHT

** Vancouver-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd entered the summer with copper prices on the rise, and investors enthusiastic about its stock. As the U.S. dollar rises in value, and fears of a U.S.-China trade war take root, many Canadian mining executives are seeing ripple effects. It's all creating a difficult environment for mining companies. bit.ly/2N6ajjB