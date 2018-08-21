FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
August 21, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's dispensary operators are facing an existential dilemma: Shut down in the hopes of securing a coveted cannabis retail licence from the province by next April or continue selling a drug they say should be made easily available now more than ever. tgam.ca/2OTysdz

** The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is leading a $10 million investment in U.S. firm DuckDuckGo Inc, which handles about 24 million searches a day and generates more than $25 million in annual revenue. tgam.ca/2OUyq57

NATIONAL POST

** Authorities in Belgium have been investigating a series of large financial transactions involving Suthanthiran's businesses — transactions amounting to about C$14.2 million ($10.88 million) at the current exchange rate — as a possible misuse of company assets, concealing assets in insolvency and money laundering. bit.ly/2BqVeHT

** Vancouver-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd entered the summer with copper prices on the rise, and investors enthusiastic about its stock. As the U.S. dollar rises in value, and fears of a U.S.-China trade war take root, many Canadian mining executives are seeing ripple effects. It's all creating a difficult environment for mining companies. bit.ly/2N6ajjB

$1 = 1.3055 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.