PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario government has launched an initiative called the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) intended for the successful prosecution of complex, white-collar crimes. (tgam.ca/30l0PHP)

** Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp has asked U.S. energy regulator to reject Plains All American Pipeline LP's proposed surcharge on a new Texas pipeline meant to recoup increased construction costs which have ballooned because of U.S. steel tariffs. (tgam.ca/30qLVQc)

NATIONAL POST

** Department of National Defense spokeswoman has confirmed that delivery of the first of the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships has been delayed once again and said no specific time frame has been set for the delivery. (bit.ly/30npGuz)

** Three senior employees at cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc have departed from their roles at the company, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. (bit.ly/30kTOGM)