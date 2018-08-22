FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal to buy back Aeroplan from Aimia Inc, giving the airline a running start as it builds its own loyalty program designed to have the size and scope of those owned by its global rivals. tgam.ca/2PuA26z

** Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's office is publicly voicing concern about another jailed female civil-rights activist in Saudi Arabia, continuing the Canadian government's criticism of the kingdom's human-rights record despite political and economic retaliation Riyadh inflicted on Canada earlier this month. tgam.ca/2Pu8tuc

NATIONAL POST

** The government has once again changed how it will evaluate bids on its C$60-billion ($45.96 billion) warship program, prompting more concerns the new process is designed to help out a company linked to Irving Shipbuilding. bit.ly/2Pw64zs

$1 = 1.3055 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
