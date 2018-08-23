PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is willing to consider strengthening its Oceans Protection Plan to address B.C. government concerns – but says it is under no illusion that doing so will win the province's support for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. tgam.ca/2LmKlGV

** Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo says he hopes Mexican and American negotiators can wrap up their two-way NAFTA talks shortly and pave the way for Canada to rejoin negotiations. tgam.ca/2Py14tM

** In Calgary, city officials have approved more than 100 sites for cannabis shops. The Ontario provincial government's recent U-turn on private marijuana sales has left municipal planners in Toronto in the dark and scrambling to adapt to the new regime that is not yet set in stone. tgam.ca/2PxhMd2

NATIONAL POST

** A Supreme Court of Canada announcement on Thursday could put an end to a seven-year old battle that has prevented realtors from making home sales data more widely available to buyers on the internet. bit.ly/2wlHVT5