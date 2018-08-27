FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 27, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** East River Oil and Gas Ltd is snapping up bankrupt Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd in a proposed transaction worth C$113.5 million ($86.9 million), bringing the junior oil-sands producer closer to the end of a court-supervised restructuring process that has dragged on for more than two years. tgam.ca/2NkM01e

** The United States and Mexico are poised to resolve their bilateral trade differences as soon as Monday, creating an opening for Canada to rejoin NAFTA talks covering $1.2 trillion in annual trade. tgam.ca/2Nn1vWo

** Canadian cyber-security companies are paying keen attention to an ongoing review of Ottawa's procurement process, anxious to see whether the review will help hasten the protracted system and make military contracts more accessible for small domestic cyber businesses. tgam.ca/2Nn4JcH

$1 = C$1.31 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.