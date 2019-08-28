PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Four law-enforcement and regulatory agencies, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Ontario Securities Commission, are investigating QuadrigaCX, according to the trustee overseeing the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy proceedings. tgam.ca/2Ph7jGp

** The Chief Executive Officer and President of Toys "R" Us Canada, Melanie Teed-Murch, resigned from the position after working with the toymaker for over 23 years. tgam.ca/2zCetut

** The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ordered a new trial for two men found guilty of terrorism charges in connection with a plot to derail a passenger train, as the jury that convicted Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier was improperly selected. bit.ly/2znBn8G

** The Bank of Montreal has decided to exit the majority of its business that provides insurance to insurers, stating that the returns in the business are below the company's expectations, and climate change is at least partly to blame. bit.ly/2ztdCMg