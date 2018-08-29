PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Officials from global beverage makers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Pernod Ricard SA, Heineken Holding NV , Coca-Cola Co and Diageo PLC are making rounds with legal cannabis producers, meeting executives and touring their facilities as they weigh the possibility of getting into the business, according to sources familiar with the matter. (tgam.ca/2BWRqhR)

** Perpetual Energy Inc is taking aim at Alberta regulators in a strident defence of a two-year-old sale of depleted gas wells to Chinese investors. (tgam.ca/2C9IeH9)

** Ottawa is ready to make concessions to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Canada's protected dairy market in a bid to save a key NAFTA dispute-settlement system, preserve safeguards for cultural industries and avert tougher pharmaceutical patent protections, The Globe and Mail has learned. (tgam.ca/2MXv2Jr)

** The chief executive officer of the Bank of Nova Scotia , Brian Porter, said on Tuesday that a deal cut by Mexico and the United States in the NAFTA talks is a positive development that comes as the lender is eyeing further growth in the so-called Pacific Alliance countries. (bit.ly/2BXOB01) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)