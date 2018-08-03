PRESS DIGEST -Canada - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian venture capital firm Georgian Partners has raised the largest independent venture capital fund in Canadian history, closing its fourth fund after reaching its $550 million target. (tgam.ca/2OFIyiT)

** The U.S. Department of Commerce has reduced tariffs on most Canadian newsprint, a move that lessens the impact on American newspapers already struggling financially. (tgam.ca/2LTaDF1)

** Home sales in Canada climbed almost 19 percent in the Toronto region in July and average prices rose across all housing categories as buyers continued to return to the market after absorbing the impact of tougher new mortgage qualification rules imposed at the start of the year. (tgam.ca/2OEnJUY)

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp on Thursday announced the selling of its Cartier wind facilities in Quebec to Innergex Renewable Energy Inc for C$630 million ($484.02 million), as it sheds its renewable energy portfolio to cut debt loads. (bit.ly/2OCyPK2)

** The head of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said the company is weighing the potential sale of part of Ontario's 407 highway to demonstrate the real value of the toll road. (bit.ly/2OEeynB) ($1 = C$1.30) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)