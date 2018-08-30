PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A group of long-term investors in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is pressing the Canadian convenience-store chain to improve its disclosure related to environmental and social issues ahead of its annual meeting next month, saying shareholders need a better sense of how the company is thinking about key challenges to its business. (tgam.ca/2BZeGvK)

** An Ontario court has dismissed an appeal from the relatives of late Barry Sherman, founder of Apotex Inc, calling their bid to overturn a previous court decision and seize part of Sherman's generic-drug fortune an "abuse of process". (tgam.ca/2C22Cd4)

** British Columbia has launched a lawsuit against dozens of players in the opioid industry, alleging 20 years of misinformation and deception by pharmaceutical firms and distributors that knew or should have known the drugs were addictive and seeping into the illicit market. (tgam.ca/2C041AT)

** U.S. President Donald Trump and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said NAFTA talks this week have made progress and that a deal could be had by the end of the week. (tgam.ca/2LFGgxx)