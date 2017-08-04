PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The number of asylum claims in Quebec tripled in recent weeks from an average of 50 a day to 150, according to the province's Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil. The recent spike in claims has clogged short-term housing for new arrivals in Montreal, leading the province to open up to 600 beds in the Olympic Stadium. tgam.ca/2v5dDDr

** A Canadian deal to finance a Bombardier Inc jet for the controversial Gupta family of South Africa has cast a fresh spotlight on secrecy policies at the federal government's export credit agency. tgam.ca/2v4LNHk

** Toronto is considering fast-tracking the opening of three supervised drug-use sites and will ask some police officers to carry a life-saving antidote to fentanyl after a spate of deaths linked to tainted street drugs over the past week. tgam.ca/2v4SXLt

NATIONAL POST

** BCE Inc's wireless division once more outshone its traditional wired business in financial results released on Thursday, but CEO George Cope said the company's most critical play this quarter was launching a new television product targeted at cord cutters and 'cord nevers.' bit.ly/2v5bUxF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)