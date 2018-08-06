FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 6, 2018 / 11:38 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST -Canada - Aug 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransAlta Corp says it has emerged stronger from a painful, multi-year turnaround that raised questions about the company's viability as a going concern. (tgam.ca/2ndqKz7)

** With marijuana legalization quickly approaching, academics and legal experts are warning that mass cannabis production could have a negative impact on the environment. (tgam.ca/2LYAyvK)

** Falling home sales in Toronto and Vancouver this year are reverberating throughout the economies in both regions, pulling down broader economic growth in Canada. Residential real estate activity — including resales of existing homes, construction of new homes and home renovation — accounts for about 7 percent of national gross domestic product on a direct basis, and a significant drop in resale activity this year is cutting GDP growth forecasts, economists say. (tgam.ca/2nhRnD4) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.