PRESS DIGEST -Canada - Aug 6

** TransAlta Corp says it has emerged stronger from a painful, multi-year turnaround that raised questions about the company's viability as a going concern. (tgam.ca/2ndqKz7)

** With marijuana legalization quickly approaching, academics and legal experts are warning that mass cannabis production could have a negative impact on the environment. (tgam.ca/2LYAyvK)

** Falling home sales in Toronto and Vancouver this year are reverberating throughout the economies in both regions, pulling down broader economic growth in Canada. Residential real estate activity — including resales of existing homes, construction of new homes and home renovation — accounts for about 7 percent of national gross domestic product on a direct basis, and a significant drop in resale activity this year is cutting GDP growth forecasts, economists say. (tgam.ca/2nhRnD4) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)