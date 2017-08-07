PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Halifax Chronicle Herald and the union representing the paper's employees have reached a tentative agreement weeks after the provincial government intervened in their bitter 18-month-old labor dispute. tgam.ca/2vvGvHC

** British Columbia's New Democratic Party government plans to collect the names and jobs of temporary foreign workers in the province for a new registry aimed at providing information to help develop labor-market policy. tgam.ca/2vwByho

** Canadian athletes at the world athletics championships have been coping with injuries and an outbreak of a Norwalk virus at the team's hotel that felled marathoner Eric Gillis on Sunday. tgam.ca/2vwj6pg

NATIONAL POST

Canadian Finance minister Bill Morneau's tax plans announced last month could result in a tax rate as high as 93 percent, as pointed out by tax lawyer Michael Goldberg of Minden Gross LLP in Toronto. bit.ly/2vwAni7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)