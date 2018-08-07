PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The largest shareholder of Aimia Inc has fired back at Air Canada and its three financial partners, calling their recent takeover bid for the Aeroplan loyalty program "blatantly inadequate" and arguing that the business is worth between C$1 billion ($771 million) and C$2 billion. tgam.ca/2LVI6PP

** Sequoia Resources Corp's bankruptcy trustee, PricewaterhouseCoopers is suing Perpetual Energy Inc, a company controlled by the wealthy Riddell family, in an unprecedented attempt to have a two-year-old asset sale voided on the grounds that Perpetual and its chief executive officer knew the transaction would sink the buyer. tgam.ca/2M1sbzp

** Toronto-Dominion Bank and the Toronto Blue Jays are in the final stages of talks to expand a sponsorship deal that would secure TD's status as the official bank of the baseball club. tgam.ca/2LXbXqY