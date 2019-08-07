PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** CI Financial Corp, Canada's biggest independent fund manager, is hiring an outsider as its new chief executive and promising a "re-positioning" of the firm amid rapid industry change. tgam.ca/2YRnOfX

** Transat AT Inc took steps on Tuesday to stop a rival bidder from blocking a takeover by Air Canada , urging shareholders to reject Group Mach Inc's "misleading and coercive plan" and filing a complaint to Quebec's securities regulator about the bid. tgam.ca/2YWmnx2

NATIONAL POST

** The message board site 8chan is no longer registered with the Toronto-based internet services and telecommunications provider Tucows Inc, the company confirmed in an email to the National Post late on Monday. bit.ly/2ZFiERn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)