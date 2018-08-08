PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bankers for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd said the pipeline expansion project will still be profitable, even if the costs rise by 25 per cent — to more than $9 billion — and the completion is delayed by a year. (tgam.ca/2vVoocj)

** Maxar Technologies Ltd tumbled 13 percent Tuesday as a U.S.-based short-seller published a report arguing the company is hiding evidence of a declining business by using aggressive profit-boosting accounting. (tgam.ca/2vRuGta)

** A receiver has been appointed to take control of a Fortress Real Developments Inc project on the waterfront in St. Catharines, Ontario, adding to the growing list of legal problems facing the development company. (tgam.ca/2vIAvZY)

NATIONAL POST

** The cannabis industry is seizing upon the cracks that have emerged in Ontario's previous plan for selling legalized marijuana, in some cases offering to help lay the groundwork for private-sector retail. On Wednesday, the launch of a new "one-stop shop" for companies looking to learn from a team of experts in retailing marijuana was announced. (bit.ly/2M1Ji4m)

** Live sports streaming service DAZN will license some of its National Football League content to the big television providers to appease customers frustrated by patchy online viewing. DAZN announced Tuesday that it signed deals with BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Shaw Communications Inc and Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. (bit.ly/2M16kIp) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)