PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 8

** German drugmaker Bayer AG announced it will fully acquire BlueRock Therapeutics, valuing the biotechnology firm with offices in Toronto at about $1 billion. tgam.ca/2OVbXcS

** Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu brought home C$52.7 million ($39.6 million) by exercising stock options over the past week, a pay package that largely stems from a rapid rise in the airline's share price. tgam.ca/2YUPqRe

** Hunter Madeley, previously the chief sales officer with HubSpot Inc , is taking over as chief executive officer of Toronto's Vena Solutions Inc, seven months after the financial planning and analysis software firm attracted a nine- figure equity investment. tgam.ca/2M4xoWR

** Construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc won a ruling to sell a C$3.25 billion stake in Ontario's Highway 407 toll road to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. tgam.ca/2TkZVIv