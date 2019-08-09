PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited overhaul of Canada's drug-pricing regulations with a new framework that the Liberals say will save Canadians billions over the next decade. tgam.ca/2ZLxjdV

** David MacNaughton, who played a critical role in the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, is leaving as Canada's ambassador to the United States to join a Silicon Valley technology company. tgam.ca/2ZL8AGE

** Canada's supreme court Chief Justice Richard Wagner said he would like to see public nomination hearings for appeal court judges like the ones held for Canada's highest court. tgam.ca/2ZJyR88

NATIONAL POST

** Montreal developer Group Mach and Transat A.T. Inc accused each other of "abusive" tactics at a securities tribunal hearing over Mach's attempt to block Air Canada C$520 million purchase of the travel company. bit.ly/2MPwsoL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)