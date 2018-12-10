PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou asked a Canadian courtroom to grant her bail and release her from a British Columbia prison saying she is in fragile health and doesn't pose a flight risk. (tgam.ca/2L5VcGD)

** The detention of Huawei's chief financial officer in Canada has derailed British Columbia's trade mission to China. The delegation led by B.C. Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson will no longer be stopping in China, and will instead end its trip after a visit to Japan. (tgam.ca/2L69QO0)

** TransCanada Corp's Coastal GasLink subsidiary will seek a court order this week to dismantle a blockade backed by a group of hereditary Indigenous leaders who are trying to halt construction of a $6.2 billion pipeline project. (tgam.ca/2L7d6IZ)

NATIONAL POST

** Small cannabis growers say the Canadian government failed to educate municipalities about the new licences and the need to create zoning to support them. (bit.ly/2C1Ll1K) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)