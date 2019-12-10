PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc is raising $1.4 billion in private markets to fuel more acquisitions. tgam.ca/36m4HdY

** Hudson's Bay Co's independent directors shot back at Institutional Shareholder Services on Monday, saying its recommendation that shareholders reject a $1.1 billion privatization offer from the retailer's executive chairman is based on flawed assumptions about a previously unpublicized agreement. tgam.ca/2E1xnNd

** A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train carrying crude oil across central Saskatchewan derailed on Monday, a crash that comes as Alberta's government looks to boost oil-by-rail shipments. tgam.ca/2PvQFQh

NATIONAL POST

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will have an open ear to provinces looking for more money to deal with bad economic times, but it is unclear if he will open the federal government's wallet. bit.ly/2PzvwVt (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)