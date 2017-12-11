FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 11
December 11, 2017

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The launch of bitcoin futures on the Chicago-based Cboe Global Markets exchange has accelerated the race among ETF providers in both Canada and the United States to be first to market with products that track the digital currency. tgam.ca/2ye01Wa

** The Chief Executive of Lundin Mining Corp Paul Conibear says the base-metals miner has "some work to do to get confidence back" after the recent sharp selloff in its stock. But Conibear is also shrugging off any suggestions that the company was slow to disclose a damaging rock slide at its flagship mine. tgam.ca/2yeoB9C

** Alberta is set to unveil successful bidders for 400 megawatts of renewable energy projects in a major step by the oil-rich province toward transforming its power grid. tgam.ca/2yeuh38

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
