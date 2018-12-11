PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou said on Monday she will trade her prison cell for a GPS tracking device and a private 24/7 security detail that will ensure she doesn't leave Vancouver and its suburbs while awaiting an extradition hearing on U.S. fraud charges. tgam.ca/2L8Z4Xo

** After a six-month duel between a New York hedge fund and a struggling Canadian miner, early results in Detour Gold Corp's proxy contest point to a partial victory for dissenting shareholder Paulson & Co Inc. The Toronto-based gold company said five of nine current directors have been ousted, including interim chief executive Michael Kenyon. tgam.ca/2L8l7xe

** Debt-rating agency Standard & Poor's is warning about governance problems at Hydro One Ltd after the state of Washington cited political interference from the Ontario government in rejecting the utility's first major acquisition. A lower rating usually means higher borrowing costs. tgam.ca/2L8ZEo2

NATIONAL POST

** The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has granted Alberta's United Conservative Party intervener status in the upcoming court case challenging the constitutionality of the carbon tax. The status helps groups to raise issues to help courts decide cases, though they're not direct parties to the court case.bit.ly/2La4UHP