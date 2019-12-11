PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Chevron Corp to take a writedown of up to $11 billion in the fourth quarter and plans to sell off its stake in a proposed liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia. tgam.ca/36mvbfw

** Pharmaceutical companies will no longer be allowed to pay fees to Canadian doctors for overseeing intravenous infusions of their medications under a revised ethical code written by industry group Innovative Medicines Canada for brand-name drug makers. tgam.ca/2E3PUbQ

NATIONAL POST

** Independent wealth advisory Wellington-Altus to buy a Calgary-based investment management firm TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd. bit.ly/35cqYLk

** Canadian autoparts maker Linamar Corp on Tuesday said it invested $5 million into Synaptive Medical Inc and will manufacture two of the Toronto-based medical technology company's patented surgical and imaging devices. bit.ly/2PATPlN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)