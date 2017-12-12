FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 12
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Chief Executive of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc Brent Zettl says two directors launched a covert campaign to sell the medical cannabis producer after they and the rest of the board agreed to pursue a deal that would position it for the recreational weed market. tgam.ca/2yhxTBD

** Construction of the most expensive public-infrastructure project in British Columbia's history, the Site C dam, will continue, dashing the hopes of environmentalists and some Indigenous communities that the new minority NDP government would stop construction. tgam.ca/2ygZSl1

** David Baazov, the Montreal internet gambling entrepreneur charged with insider trading, finally had his day in court Monday as a legal debate rages over whether the case against the Amaya Inc founder should be thrown out. tgam.ca/2yh1prh

NATIONAL POST

** Alternative asset manager West Face Capital Inc has formally filed a lawsuit against Home Capital Group Inc and three former executives, seeking C$70 million ($54.6 million) in damages over claims the mortgage lender's public disclosure was "inaccurate, incomplete and misleading." bit.ly/2yhxNtv

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
