PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 12

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Chief Executive of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc Brent Zettl says two directors launched a covert campaign to sell the medical cannabis producer after they and the rest of the board agreed to pursue a deal that would position it for the recreational weed market. tgam.ca/2yhxTBD

** Construction of the most expensive public-infrastructure project in British Columbia's history, the Site C dam, will continue, dashing the hopes of environmentalists and some Indigenous communities that the new minority NDP government would stop construction. tgam.ca/2ygZSl1

** David Baazov, the Montreal internet gambling entrepreneur charged with insider trading, finally had his day in court Monday as a legal debate rages over whether the case against the Amaya Inc founder should be thrown out. tgam.ca/2yh1prh

NATIONAL POST

** Alternative asset manager West Face Capital Inc has formally filed a lawsuit against Home Capital Group Inc and three former executives, seeking C$70 million ($54.6 million) in damages over claims the mortgage lender's public disclosure was "inaccurate, incomplete and misleading." bit.ly/2yhxNtv