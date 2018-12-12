PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's NDP government said on Tuesday that it is shelving its long-promised cap on oil sands carbon emissions until after the spring election, as Premier Rachel Notley faced with fierce opposition to her climate-change stance. tgam.ca/2Lbfizg

** Aphria Inc and its long-time law firm, Stikeman Elliott LLP, are expected to cut ties after a deal by the cannabis company to buy assets in Jamaica, Colombia and Argentina came under heavy scrutiny from investors. tgam.ca/2C73D1m

** The senior Huawei executive whose arrest ignited a diplomatic firestorm with China has been released on C$10 million ($7.5 million) bail, ending a 10-day stint in prison with a court order to stay in the Vancouver area under around-the-clock surveillance. tgam.ca/2C5JvN1

NATIONAL POST

** The National Chiefs Coalition is imploring Ottawa to rein in an oil tanker ban on the northern B.C. coast, and plans to level a United Nations complaint against the government to protest the legislation. bit.ly/2C5Rwl4

** The Canadian International Trade Tribunal has rescinded its order preventing the federal government from awarding a contract to Lockheed Martin Corp's Canada subsidiary for a new fleet of warships for the Canadian navy. bit.ly/2C8b48z