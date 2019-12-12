PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Real estate developer Strategic Group has placed its Alberta properties under creditor protection, citing cavernous office vacancy due to the severe downturn in the oil patch. tgam.ca/2PBWs70

** Alberta will force 26,000 patients on government-sponsored drug plans to switch from biologics to cheaper near-copies biosimilar medications. tgam.ca/35iQiiA

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp closed its $5 billion deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd on Wednesday after it received approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency on Tuesday. bit.ly/34krDJu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)