Market News
December 12, 2019 / 1:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 12

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Real estate developer Strategic Group has placed its Alberta properties under creditor protection, citing cavernous office vacancy due to the severe downturn in the oil patch. tgam.ca/2PBWs70

** Alberta will force 26,000 patients on government-sponsored drug plans to switch from biologics to cheaper near-copies biosimilar medications. tgam.ca/35iQiiA

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp closed its $5 billion deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd on Wednesday after it received approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency on Tuesday. bit.ly/34krDJu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below