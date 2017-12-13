PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is vowing to make it harder for companies that harm Canada's "economic interests" to win major contracts, starting with the C$26 billion ($20.2 billion) competition to provide 88 new fighter jets to the Canadian Armed Forces. tgam.ca/2Big7nu

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is considering listing its Caribbean banking subsidiary on U.S. stock markets, seeking options to redeploy resources away from a region that has been known as a risky place to do business. tgam.ca/2BkwkIw

** The World Bank said Tuesday it will stop virtually all lending for oil and gas projects in the developing world after 2019, sending a powerful message to global producers that financial institutions are reassessing the risks of fossil fuel development. tgam.ca/2BgtNix

NATIONAL POST

** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, warned its network of oil pipelines is reaching maximum capacity, on the day heavy oil prices collapsed after pipeline companies started rationing space to oil producers amid surging Western Canadian supplies. bit.ly/2Bj3hoK

** Cellphone service is getting cheaper for Canadians who want basic plans, but prices for larger wireless data packages remain high compared with other G7 countries, according to the government's 10th annual international price comparison report. bit.ly/2BiAocA

** Bombardier Inc has signed a US $724-million contract to supply 333 of its electric Aventra vehicles for a United Kingdom rail franchise as the Montreal-based company's train division braces for steeper competition due to a massive merger between its European rivals. bit.ly/2j10k1s