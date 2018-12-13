PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's banking regulator said on Wednesday that it will require large banks to hold more capital to guard against looming risks to the economy, including high levels of household and corporate debt. tgam.ca/2C8BBCO

** Via Rail Canada has selected Siemens AG over Bombardier Inc for a C$989 million ($741 million)contract to modernize its passenger rail service along the country's key rail corridor between Quebec City and Windsor, Ontario. tgam.ca/2CatfdY

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's Chief Executive Mark Machin said on Wednesday that the pension fund plans to continue deploying capital in China, despite political tensions between the two nations. tgam.ca/2C9el7r

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government announced increased funding for Nutrition North Canada on Monday, a retail subsidy program to fund foods for Northerners and Indigenous people in isolated communities. The announcement comes after all five of Canada's major Inuit organizations walked out of federally run working groups on food security last April. bit.ly/2C80oGU