PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Payments technology provider Nuvei Corp has raised $358 million in common equity from existing investors Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and private equity firm Novacap. tgam.ca/2PEDRak

** Grain farmers in Alberta are calling on Ottawa to designate the country's railways essential services as resentment lingers from a recent eight-day strike at Canadian National Railway Co that stalled crop deliveries. tgam.ca/2rHBTOv

NATIONAL POST

** The government of Ontario said it will scrap the current lottery system for cannabis retail and move towards an open licensing system beginning January 2020 that will see the removal of a cap on the number of private cannabis stores across the province. bit.ly/36qpxZM