PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec. 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

Toronto-based Cineplex Inc has reached an agreement to be acquired by Cineworld Group Plc for C$34 per share. tgam.ca/2EmTG0b

New York-based Zimmer Partners LP has committed $500 million to a stock sale from Fortis Inc. tgam.ca/2Ej2zrF

The proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will face a fresh legal challenge this week in Vancouver, where several British Columbia First Nations will argue a second round of consultations for the project – carried out after the first was deemed inadequate – failed to address First Nations' concerns. tgam.ca/2qSwvHQ

Hudson's Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker may scrap an offer to take the retailer private after regulators delayed a vote on the deal following complaints from a minority shareholder. bit.ly/2PrIgyD