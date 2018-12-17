PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The Trudeau government says it is trying to find a way to end shipments of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia as Riyadh comes under mounting condemnation for the costly war it's waging in neighbouring Yemen and the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (tgam.ca/2CigVIz)

** The primary pension at General Motors of Canada Co, the Canadian subsidiary of General Motors, erased a multibillion-dollar deficit and hit fully funded status a little more than a year after the last labour agreement in late 2016. (tgam.ca/2CiydVU)

** Spy chiefs from the Five Eyes intelligence network briefed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on two occasions this year about the national-security risk from Chinese high-tech giant Huawei − meetings that took place months before Canada's arrest of a top Huawei executive severely strained relations with Beijing. (tgam.ca/2CiJtSc)

** Katanga Mining Ltd, a subsidiary of Anglo-Swiss commodities and mining conglomerate Glencore Plc — as well as a key long-serving executive of the parent company — is expected to settle serious allegations levelled by Canada's largest capital markets regulator, Ontario Securities Commission. (bit.ly/2CiwMH6)