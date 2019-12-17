PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec. 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Minority shareholders in Canfor Corp have rejected billionaire Jim Pattison's C$983.8 million ($739.64 million) bid to take full control of the lumber products company. tgam.ca/2S32m3Q

Bausch Health Companies Inc has announced a $1.21 billion settlement in a class action lawsuit over a decline in company's share price. tgam.ca/2M34kgC

General Fusion Inc, backed by Jeff Bezos, has raised $65 million from wealth fund Temasek Holdings. tgam.ca/36MwG78