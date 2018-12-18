PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Dragons' Den star Michele Romanow and her partner Andrew D'Souza have secured another US$50 million to grow their latest startup, Clearbanc, just weeks after announcing they had raised US$70 million to bankroll the financing provider for e-commerce firms. tgam.ca/2CjLw8F

** Canada's former ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dennis Horak warns that ending the shipment of Canadian-made armoured vehicles to the kingdom, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's seeking to do, would be a futile gesture that would only harm employment in this country. tgam.ca/2ClibuF

NATIONAL POST

** The three-year rehabilitation program at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport should lead to improved passenger experience, says the Neil Pakey, chief executive officer of Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners GP, the company that runs the facility's passenger terminal. bit.ly/2CjB6FX

** Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton was forced to back-pedal last week after a letter he sent to petroleum producers seeking costs for climate change sparked a new skirmish in the ongoing B.C.-Alberta conflict over fossil fuels. bit.ly/2CiQ2nQ