PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Lab testing company LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services has paid a ransom after a major cyberattack led to the theft of lab results for 85,000 Ontarians and potentially the personal information of 15 million customers. tgam.ca/34utkE1

Toronto-Dominion Bank's real estate funds have acquired a 50 percent stake in one of Cadillac Fairview Corp Ltd's Quebec malls along with the option to buy part of Sherway Gardens mall in Toronto. tgam.ca/34yLFja

Cineplex Inc in a regulatory filing revealed that if a Canadian entity tables a superior bid for it against Cineworld Group Plc's C$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion)takeover bid before Feb 2, then Cineworld collects a C$27.7 million break fee. If a foreign company ups the bid, the break fee paid to Cineworld doubles to C$55.4-million. tgam.ca/36RbdtH

NATIONAL POST

Cannabis retailers across Canada say they are not expecting to have any cannabis 2.0 products in stores until late January at the earliest. bit.ly/2PyGqvO