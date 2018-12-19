PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Spurred in part by Toronto's bid to host the company's second global headquarters, Amazon.com Inc says it will hire an additional 600 tech workers in the city's downtown core. (tgam.ca/2T0pA84)

** Canada's federal government is providing C$1.65 billion ($1.23 billion) in loans and other financial support to Western Canada's beleaguered oil industry, indicating the assistance is meant to tide companies over until new crude export capacity is added over the next couple of years. (tgam.ca/2QEw53C)

NATIONAL POST

** Glencore Plc's Katanga Mining Ltd has paid C$28.5 million to settle allegations that it issued materially misleading financial information and that it failed to adequately disclose the risks of doing business with associates of an Israeli businessman in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (bit.ly/2SZLQyR)

** Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Tuesday that a third Canadian citizen has been detained by Chinese authorities, but did not connect the incident to Canada's high-profile arrest last month of a Chinese tech executive. (bit.ly/2SVNFNe) ($1 = 1.3445 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)