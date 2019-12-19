PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec. 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from The Globe and Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has pleaded guilty to fraud related to activities in Libya. It will pay a C$280 million ($210.51 million) fine and receive a three-year probation order. tgam.ca/35CBlID

HomeEquity Bank has sold C$75 million of reverse mortgage portfolio loans to Concentra Bank, a first in Canada. tgam.ca/2EAJlOl

Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 60 cents to $13.10 per hour on May 1, 2020. tgam.ca/2PZqDVL