PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is escalating her attacks on Ottawa's energy policies, dismissing an aid package unveiled this week as woefully inadequate and warning that a proposed overhaul of environmental approvals would be a serious blow to future pipelines. (tgam.ca/2T2t2iC)

** Anheuser Busch InBev NV's Canadian subsidiary Labatt Brewing Company Ltd, is making a bet on cannabis, partnering with Canadian marijuana firm Tilray Inc to develop cannabis-infused beverages. Labatt and Tilray will each contribute up to $50-million to the joint venture. (tgam.ca/2T0nGEl)

** Toronto's Mayor John Tory stepped in to save Waterfront Toronto's board from losing yet another member earlier this month, Stephen Diamond, president and chief executive officer of developer DiamondCorp, shortly after the Ontario government fired its three appointees over concerns about the agency's proposed smart-city development with Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs. (tgam.ca/2T2TkkK)

NATIONAL POST

** Huawei Technologies Canada Co will do "whatever is required" to meet Ottawa's security standards for 5G networks, the Chinese telecommunications giant pledged in a letter sent Wednesday to the Canadian Cyber Security Centre. (bit.ly/2T0oXLD)

** Royal Bank of Canada said Wednesday that it did not have the power to see the messages of Facebook Inc users, rejecting part of a newspaper report that alleged the lender had been granted enhanced access by the social media network. (bit.ly/2T10tSl)

** LNG Canada Development Inc, the joint venture behind the C$40 billion ($29.71 billion) LNG Canada project on the West Coast, are warning that Ottawa's steel safeguards will have a direct impact on the viability of their venture — one that may cause delays, investor uncertainty and a scaling back of production targets, in a submission to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal. (bit.ly/2SVGyUW) ($1 = 1.3465 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)