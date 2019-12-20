PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Miner Centamin Plc should extend a deadline for Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp to make a firm takeover offer, a top shareholder with both companies said, increasing pressure on the London-listed miner to engage in talks. tgam.ca/2Mfwp4w
Taseko Mines and the Tsilhqot'in Nation are working with the British Columbia government to find a solution to a years-long conflict over the proposed New Prosperity gold and copper mine. tgam.ca/34FgL9c
Canada's securities regulators Canadian Securities Administrators are set to ban two controversial types of mutual-fund fees, but Ontario has opted not to adopt one of the key reforms that will outlaw charging investors early-withdrawal fees. tgam.ca/2rbfYyU
Enbridge Inc applied to the Canada Energy Regulator on Thursday for approvals to switch its Mainline, a network of multiple pipes that move 2.9 million barrels of oil per day from Canada to the U.S. Midwest. bit.ly/2EDysvi
Rogers Communications Inc said it will be lighting up the first 5G network in central Canada in early 2020 as part of a research partnership with the University of Waterloo. bit.ly/2ScaGOF
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom