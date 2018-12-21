PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Exxon Mobil Corp has scrapped plans for a C$25 billion ($18 billion) liquefied natural gas terminal in British Columbia – the latest LNG project cancelled on the West Coast. (tgam.ca/2CrgGLf)

** Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd has hired CBRE Group Inc to sell its Vancouver office towers and plans to put the properties up for sale early 2019. (tgam.ca/2CthDCR)

** BCE Inc and Telus Corp are pressing the Canadian federal government not to block them from using Huawei equipment, warning that a ban on the Chinese company could lead to higher costs and delay the rollout of 5G wireless technology in Canada. (tgam.ca/2CrhU9f)

NATIONAL POST

** Trade tensions may have dominated 2018, but the head of HSBC Bank Canada, Sandra Stuart, says international markets remain a key priority for the lender and its customers as the Canadian economy is expected to cool. (bit.ly/2CshFea) ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)