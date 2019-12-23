PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Investors are seeking court approval for a class-action lawsuit against a mutual-fund division of Royal Bank of Canada , arguing that the fund company did not provide unbiased advice when it offered higher compensation to advisers to sell its own proprietary funds. tgam.ca/2Q98rJs

** Investment giant CI Financial Corp is continuing its growth into the United States with the purchase of a majority stake in California-based One Capital, an investment-advisory company with a division serving professional athletes and entertainers. tgam.ca/2QbWi6H

** Dominic Barton, Canada's ambassador to China, has agreed to provide a sworn deposition to a Texas judge, who is trying to determine whether McKinsey and Co violated U.S. bankruptcy laws while he was running the giant global consulting firm. tgam.ca/2ZeYL4n