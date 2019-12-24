PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, is buying Cincinnati Bell Inc to add to its data-infrastructure portfolio and will pay about $550 million to acquire Cincinnati Bell's New York Stock Exchange-listed shares and will also take on nearly $2 billion in Cincinnati Bell debt. tgam.ca/2PT3Igg

** TMX Group Ltd has hired noted Toronto employment lawyer Janice Rubin to lead a third-party investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against its chief executive officer, Lou Eccleston, during his time as an executive with Bloomberg LP, a TMX employee says. tgam.ca/35W0zlo

NATIONAL POST

** Cam Battley, one of the cannabis industry's most well-known figures and the front-facing executive of Aurora Cannabis Inc, has abruptly left his role as chief corporate officer. bit.ly/37fU7pF