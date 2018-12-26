PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Bombardier Inc is launching its new Global 7500 private jet with Chief Executive Alain Bellemare relying on the biggest, fastest and most expensive private jet the multinational has ever built to help fuel a turnaround effort as the company shifts its strategic focus towards private aircraft and trains. tgam.ca/2QPW6wY

** Canada's largest industry and trade association, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, has asked the federal government to insure foreign investors against the risk their projects might be derailed by consultations with First Nations. tgam.ca/2TbEgkB

** Ontario Attorney-General Caroline Mulroney called on the federal government to fix Canada's cannabis supply shortages as the province projects less than one-quarter of demand in Ontario will be met in the first year of legalization. tgam.ca/2QTg4He

** Quebec-based Davie Shipyards is offering the Liberal government a second supply ship at a reduced price as it warns about further delays on a similar vessel being built for the Royal Canadian Navy by a firm on the West Coast. bit.ly/2QSu3wK