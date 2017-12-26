PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Small-business advocates in Alberta are raising concerns about new provincial employment standards that take effect on Jan. 1, rules they say will bring added costs and regulatory burdens to businesses. (tgam.ca/2C62Ps3)

** Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Venezuelan ambassador to Canada and another senior diplomat are no longer welcome in the country, biting back at Venezuela's decision to expel the top Canadian envoy from Caracas over the weekend. (tgam.ca/2C5d8iD)

** Manulife Financial Corp is preparing to take two charges worth C$2.9 billion in its fourth quarter as U.S. tax reforms and a new investment strategy reshapes the business. (tgam.ca/2DgzzxU)

NATIONAL POST

** Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc and Telus Corp sparked a flurry of demand last weekend with unprecedented deals offering 10 gigabytes of data for C$60 per month for customers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. that brought their own phones. (bit.ly/2piOiGS)