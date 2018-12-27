PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's largest railway expects to top 2018's record crude-by-rail volumes in the new year, but is braced for any ill effects from China-U.S. trade tensions, said Canadian National Railway Co's chief executive officer, Jean-Jacques Ruest. tgam.ca/2BL1I1d

** Quebec cinema chain Guzzo is making a push into Alberta in a bid to offset exposure to its home province as the North American movie-theatre industry scrambles to hold its ground amid volatile attendance levels. The company said it has identified a first suitable location in the city of Red Deer, a retrofit it is aiming to open by December, 2020. tgam.ca/2BKzuUp

** Municipalities across Alberta and Saskatchewan are facing revenue shortfalls as several oil and gas companies have stopped paying their taxes in a bid to stay afloat – which could lead to higher bills for residents and other businesses. tgam.ca/2BG8aq3

** Montreal-based CN Rail says its plan to package oil sands bitumen in soap-bar-sized pellets could help alleviate some of the transportation bottleneck in Alberta and move the oil to more lucrative markets in Asia. tgam.ca/2AgUNwG

NATIONAL POST

** The United Potato Growers of Canada last week announced that after a devastating potato growing season, 500 million pounds of Canadian potatoes are feared wasted and many that remain are misshapen and undersized. bit.ly/2BJ48x7