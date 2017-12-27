PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A deadly derailment on the west coast of the United States this month underlines the need to have voice and video recorders in trains to improve safety on Canada's rail lines, the Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau has said. tgam.ca/2DXNb2i

** Some Vancouver residents are contributing funds to help pay for legal action against the city over the approval of a temporary modular-housing development for the homeless on Vancouver's south side. tgam.ca/2BXxECq

** Brookfield Infrastructure on Tuesday announced the sale of its 27.8-per-cent stake in Chile's main electricity provider to China Southern Power Grid International for $1.6-billion. tgam.ca/2DkNbIR

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. trade policy and the timing of Donald Trump's long-awaited tax reforms are helping to form a hazy outlook for Canada, but the domestic economy and, in turn, the loonie should be better equipped to deal with any negative developments in 2018 after putting a solid year of growth under their belt. bit.ly/2l4OViL