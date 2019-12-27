Funds News
December 27, 2019 / 12:37 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's public pension manager Alberta Investment Management Corp is teaming up with one of the largest U.S. buyout companies KKR & Co Inc to acquire a majority stake in the Coastal GasLink natural-gas pipeline from TC Energy Corp, a sign that major investors see a likely go-ahead for the contentious project. tgam.ca/39fa40U

** Canada and U.S. have signed a memo of understanding to reduce their reliance on China for rare-earth minerals that are critical to high-tech and military products, such as smartphones, electric cars and weapons guidance systems. tgam.ca/2QmNqeu

